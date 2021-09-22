Is Fender and MoFi’s $3,495 PrecisionDeck the ultimate boutique turntable?

When Fender announces a new product designed by one of their Master Builders and with a three-colour Sunburst finish, you’d expect it to be a guitar, but in the case of the PrecisionDeck - a new collaboration with Mobile Fidelity Electronics (MoFi) - it’s a jaw-droppingly high-end turntable.

Made from the same swamp ash wood used to craft the Fender Precision Bass guitar, the PrecisionDeck was designed by Principal Master Builder Yuriy Shishkov of the Fender Custom Shop. MoFi is responsible for the componentry, which is lifted from the company’s acclaimed UltraDeck.

Just 1,000 of the turntables will be made, with each being individually badged and numbered. The PrecisionDeck is ready to play out of the box and is fitted with the MoFi MasterTracker pickup.

“Having the opportunity to work with MoFi to bring this turntable to life has been a pleasure,” beamed Yuriy Shishkov. “The turntable finish comes in our legendary and iconic three-colour Sunburst and of course, uses the same ash wood used to make the Fender Precision Bass guitar.”

(Image credit: Fender)

MoFi Electronics President, John Schaffer, is equally enthusiastic, saying: “Working with the entire Fender team has been a great pleasure and we could not be more excited or proud of the result.

“From the beginning, creating this turntable has been a joy. The ideas on how to leverage both companies’ strengths and create something authentic and special just flowed. With the very first prototype we knew we were really on to something, as folks would stop by to admire what we were creating.”