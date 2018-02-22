Fender Play is coming to Android and iPad

Fender Play, the guitar giant’s subscription-based digital guitar learning platform, is set to arrive on Android and iPad devices.

Designed to assist guitarists in their first steps on the instrument, the app is available now on iPad, and set to land on Google Play come 29 March.

The iPad version adds portrait and landscape modes, chord charts and related lessons, plus an updated course view.

Fender is also set to expand the platform with ukulele and bass lessons, plus R&B and metal genre paths later on in 2018.

For the uninitiated, Fender Play is a video-based learning tool that teaches players using hundreds of instructor-guided video lessons, via a desktop and mobile app.

The lessons are based around a song-driven learning path, promising to teach brand-new players chords and riffs in minutes, while focusing on individual techniques along the way.

Signing up to Fender Play costs $9.99/£9.59 a month in the US, UK and Canada, but a 30-day free trial is available from play.fender.com