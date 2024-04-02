'Recognising rising musicians that are pushing guitar forward in music and culture': Hear the new guitarists who have been selected for the Fender Next Class of 2024

The Fender Next program is now in its sixth year of offering support and exposure to a carefully selected range of upcoming guitar artists from around the world. For 2024 Fender received over 1,000 submissions from aspiring musicians and A&Rs across the world with the company's own artist relations team choosing the class who they deem to be 'representative of the future of guitar and the wider industry'.

Those choices are frequently on the money. Past Fender Next artists have included Phoebe Bridgers, Wet Leg, Sam Fender, and other acclaimed acts like MAY-A, Japanese Breakfast, IDLES, Orville Peck, Little Simz, Madison Cunningham, Jun Xiao, Omar Apollo and The Black Pumas.

With this new group of talented artists, Fender is proud to provide support

"As we look to the future of players and creators, we're thrilled by the creativity and innovation they bring to the scene. Artists are blending genres and exploring new sonic territories while paying homage to and drawing inspiration from those who came before them," said Matt Watts, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Fender.

"With this new group of talented artists, Fender is proud to provide support. I'm eager to witness the remarkable journeys and groundbreaking sounds that will undoubtedly arise from this collaboration. Here's to pushing boundaries and shaping the future of music together."

Joy Oladokun (Image credit: Emily Nava)

All Fender Next guitarists receive a welcome pack including a 70th Anniversary Stratocaster, Deluxe Moulded guitar hard case with strap and cable, Mustang Micro, a pedal from Fender’s Hammertone series (selected to match to each artist's sound) and PreSonus HD9 Professional Monitoring Headphones.

Exposure for the artists includes featuring on a social content series on Fender’s TikTok, YouTube and Instagram channels showcasing an at-home one-song performance and short interview called Play And Tell. Fender Next artists will also be included on Fender's official playlists on Spotify.

Let's take a listen to who has been chosen for 2024.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gayle (USA)

"Fender has been a part of my musical journey and has been with me since the beginning," says GAYLE, who already boats over a million YouTube subscribers. "I’m very grateful and excited to be a part of the fender family with such talented musicians."

Adam Melchor (USA)

w.o.d (Japan)

“Fender Next has selected some of the coolest musicians to date, and we're thrilled to be a part of it," say w.o.d (Webbing Off Duckling) from Kobe, Japan. "Taking inspiration from Fender's long history and constant innovation in creating new sounds, we want to make a sound that is extraordinary.”

Militarie Gun (USA)

Zion Yan (Mainland China)

“I am very excited to be admitted into Fender Next Class 2024," says Zion Yan, who is signed to Waner Music China and released album The Lost in 2023. "My first guitar was a Fender, and I have used Fender on so many works, including my own albums. I would like to thank Fender again for this opportunity!”

Petey (USA)

Deb Never (USA)

Fin Del Mundo (Argentina)

King Isis (USA)

Lava La Rue (UK)

Q (USA)

LÜCY (Taiwan)

Royel Otis (Australia)

"We are absolutely chuffed to be part of Fender Next 24," says Sydney duo Royel Otis. "There are some brilliant artists this year and to be part of the program is a real treat”

Maya Delilah (UK)

Spill Tab (USA

English Teacher (UK)

TIMØ (Columbia)

Jawny (USA)

Billyrrom (Japan)

Jalen Ngonda (UK)

”When I was wanting to buy my first guitar, everyone suggested that I start with an acoustic. Instead, I chose a Fender Strat," adds UK-based and Maryland-born musician Jalen Ngonda. "Most of my favourite records were recorded with Fender guitars, so it’s always great to rock out with one."

Vacations (Australia)

Joy Oladokun (USA)

Zach Top (USA)

Julie (USA)

Girl Ultra (Mexico)

"As a young Mexican woman in music, it’s amazing to be part of Fender Next," says Girl Ultra (aka Mariana 'Nan' de Miguel). "I’ve always been a sucker for trying to find the perfect Fender tone by emulating my idols all throughout my discography.

"I really embrace Fender’s history within music and get inspired by all its seasons," she adds. "As a female guitar player, it’s a dream come true to be part of Fender Next. Despite my relatively short journey, I've not only honed my skills but also discovered more about myself through my instrument."