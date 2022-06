Fender's Mustang LT40S is the newest addition its LT series of guitar amps and looks to offer an impressive spec at its price point for home players.

Coming in August 2022, the LT40S desktop amp offers full-range stereo 4-inch speakers and a colour display to access its array of amp and effects tones. You can also edit with the Fender Tone LT desktop app for Mac or PC.

The Fender Mustang LT40S will retail at $229.99 USD, £209, €239, $369 AUD, ¥37,400