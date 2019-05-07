Fender Jimmy Page Mirror Telecaster hands-on demo

Returning to MusicRadar’s much-coveted in-site video player once again, it’s Michael Astley-Brown and Simon Arblaster, this time lending their delicate hands and dulcet tones to an in-depth analysis of Fender’s Jimmy Page Mirror Telecaster electric guitar - minus the mirrors.

Hear the sounds of Led Zeppelin I (ish)! See the personal touches courtesy of Sir Jimmy of Page himself! Behold Mike’s oh-so-subtle humblebrag!

Yes, it’s good times, bad playing all round. Enjoy!

MORE INFO: As Fender releases its Dragon and Mirror replicas, Jimmy Page recounts his Telecaster’s mystical journey