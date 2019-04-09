As Fender releases its Dragon and Mirror replicas, Jimmy Page recounts his Telecaster’s mystical journey

One of NAMM 2019’s highlights was the official unveiling of Fender’s replicas of Jimmy Page’s iconic Telecaster in both Dragon and Mirror incarnations - and as the company releases the first of these models, the Led Zeppelin legend has recounted the electric guitar’s mystical journey in a stunning new animated video.

In the clip, Page recalls how he got the guitar from Jeff Beck upon his recruitment to The Yardbirds, before affixing mirrors to the body, painting his vivid dragon design and recording Led Zep’s landmark debut, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

The video coincides with the availability of two limited-edition Custom Shop replicas of the Dragon and Mirrored Telecaster, as well as the production-line Mirror Telecaster.

Just 50 of each of Fender’s Custom Shop offerings will be available, masterbuilt by Master Builder Paul Waller.

Both models include personal touches from Page himself, including a handwritten signature on the headstock of the mirror model, plus hand-painted flourishes on the dragon artwork; both come with hand-signed Certificates of Authenticity.

Specs-wise, the Custom Shop Teles feature two-piece ash bodies, Custom Shop Hand-Wound ’58 single coils, a ’59 top-load Tele bridge, and a tinted maple ‘Oval C’ neck profiled on Page’s own model, complete with period-correct 7.25”-radius rosewood fingerboard.

Naturally, case candy is also in abundance, including custom flightcases and straps, coiled cables and even a violin bow with the Dragon model.

Fender’s production-line model, meanwhile, packs a ’50s Tele two-piece body, top-loader bridge, custom single coils, lacquer finish, vintage tweed case with eight round mirrors and black coil cable.

Here’s the full Jimmy Page Telecaster line-up availability and pricing:

Jimmy Page Dragon Telecaster - $25,000/£23,259

Jimmy Page Mirrored Telecaster - $25,000/£23,259

Jimmy Page Mirror Telecaster - $2,499/£2,349 (now available to order)

Jimmy Page Telecaster - $1,399/£1,259 (available summer 2019)

See Fender for more info.