Fender goes back to black with 3 Noir guitars and basses

There were several exciting Fender launches at NAMM - most notably, the American Professional and Exotic Wood lines - but backstage, we also spotted this sleek trio, which The Big F has now officially announced as the Special Edition Noir series.

Comprising a new Telecaster, Stratocaster HSS and P-Bass, the made-in-Mexico models all have Satin Black finishes, three-ply black/red/black scratchplates and tidy £539 price tags in common.

Head on through the gallery for a closer look at each model, and visit Fender for more info. The Noir series will be available from May.