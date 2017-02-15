Fender goes back to black with 3 Noir guitars and basses
None more black
There were several exciting Fender launches at NAMM - most notably, the American Professional and Exotic Wood lines - but backstage, we also spotted this sleek trio, which The Big F has now officially announced as the Special Edition Noir series.
Comprising a new Telecaster, Stratocaster HSS and P-Bass, the made-in-Mexico models all have Satin Black finishes, three-ply black/red/black scratchplates and tidy £539 price tags in common.
Head on through the gallery for a closer look at each model, and visit Fender for more info. The Noir series will be available from May.
Fender Special Edition Telecaster Noir
PRESS RELEASE: Professional guitarists in all musical genres have relied on the Fender Telecaster guitar since its early 1950s introduction for its powerful tone and smooth playability. Now available in a Special Edition Satin Black finish with matching headcap and unique Black pickguard with contrasting Red center layer, the Standard Telecaster combines the best of old and new.
Time-honored Fender style and performance-minded modern upgrades don’t have to break the bank, and this model delivers the best of both for any player.
Full specs
- Body Material: Alder
- Body Finish: Polyester
- Neck: Maple, Modern “C”
- Neck Finish: Satin Urethane with Matched Headcap
- Fingerboard: Rosewood, 9.5” (241 mm)
- Frets: 21, Medium Jumbo
- Position Inlays: White Dot
- Nut (Material/Width): Synthetic Bone, 1.650” (42 mm)
- Tuning Machines: Fender Standard Cast/Sealed
- Scale Length: 25.5” (648 mm)
- Bridge: 6-Saddle Standard Strings-Through-Body Tele with Block Saddles
- Pickguard: 3-Ply Black/Red/Black
- Pickups: Standard Single-Coil Tele (Bridge), Standard Single-Coil Tele (Neck)
- Pickup Switching: 3-Position Blade: Position 1. Bridge Pickup, Position 2. Bridge and Neck Pickups, Position 3. Neck Pickup
- Controls: Master Volume, Master Tone
- Control Knobs: Knurled Flat-Top
- Hardware Finish: Chrome
Fender Special Edition Stratocaster Noir HSS
PRESS RELEASE: The Special Edition Stratocaster Noir HSS guitar combines legendary Fender tone with classic styling. Now available in a Special Edition Satin Black finish with matching headcap and unique Black pickguard with striking Red center layer, this elegant and affordable classic also includes a huge-sounding humbucking bridge pickup.
Time-honored Fender style and performance-minded modern upgrades don’t have to break the bank, and this model delivers the best of both for any player.
Full specs
- Body Material: Alder
- Body Finish: Polyester
- Neck: Maple, Modern “C” Neck
- Finish: Satin Urethane with Matched Headcap
- Fingerboard: Rosewood, 9.5” (241 mm)
- Frets: 21, Medium Jumbo
- Position Inlays: White Dot
- Nut (Material/Width): Synthetic Bone, 1.650” (42 mm)
- Tuning Machines: Standard Cast/Sealed
- Scale Length: 25.5” (648 mm)
- Bridge: 6-Saddle Vintage-Style Synchronized Tremolo
- Pickguard: 3-Ply Black/Red/Black
- Pickups: Standard Humbucking (Bridge), Standard Single-Coil Strat (Middle), Standard Single-Coil Strat (Neck)
- Pickup Switching: 5-Position Blade, Position 1. Bridge Pickup, Position 2. Front Coil of Bridge Pickup and Middle Pickup, Position 3. Middle Pickup, Position 4. Middle/Neck Pickups, Position 5. Neck Pickup
- Controls: Master Volume, Tone 1. (Neck Pickup), Tone 2. (Middle Pickup)
- Control Knobs:Black Plastic
- Hardware Finish: Chrome
Fender Special Edition Precision Bass Noir
PRESS RELEASE: The Special Edition Precision Bass Noir is an elegant and affordable classic designed for the bassist who appreciates sleek style and muscular tone. Now available in a Special Edition Satin Black finish with matching headcap and unique Black pickguard with striking Red center layer, this bass is sure to make a statement on stage or in the studio.
Time-honored Fender style and performance-minded modern upgrades don’t have to break the bank, and this model delivers the best of both for any player.
Full specs
- Body Material: Alder
- Body Finish: Polyester
- Neck: Maple, Modern “C” Neck
- Finish: Satin Urethane with Matched Headcap
- Fingerboard: Rosewood, 9.5” (241 mm)
- Frets: 20, Medium Jumbo
- Position Inlays: White Dot
- Nut (Material/Width): Synthetic Bone, 1.625” (41.3 mm)
- Tuning Machines: Standard Open-Gear
- Scale Length: 34” (864 mm)
- Bridge: 4-Saddle Standard Vintage-Style with Single Groove Saddles
- Pickguard: 3-Ply Black/Red/Black
- Pickups: Standard Split Single-Coil Precision Bass
- Pickup Switching: None
- Controls: Master Volume, Master Tone
- Control Knobs: Knurled Flat-Top
- Hardware Finish: Chrome