Fender releases its travel, couch and budget friendly California Mini acoustic guitars

The Sonoran Mini and Redondo Mini models are stylish short-scale acoustics with Strat-style headstocks

Fender has released its California Mini Series, a compact range of acoustic guitars that make would an ideal travel guitar or simply a small-bodied short-scale instrument that's fun to have around the house – and a serious option for younger players looking for a more accessible guitar.

The series comprises the Redondo Mini and Sonoran Mini, which look the business with their six-in-line Strat headstock. The guitars share a lot of design DNA, with walnut fingerboards and bridges, nato slim-taper C profile necks, Nubone nuts and saddles, and satin finishes. 

The Redondo Mini has a half-sized body comprising a spruce top, mahogany back and sides, and a short scale length of 22.75". The Sonoran Mini meanwhile has a slightly larger 3/4 sized body and a 24.1" scale length, and offers the choice between a spruce top and mahogany back and sides, or an all-mahogany build.

The Redondo Mini is offered in Natural or Sunburst finishes, while the Sonoran Mini is offered in Natural Mahogany. Staying on-message with the travel-friendly vibe, these acoustics come with their own gig-bag.

Other cool little touches include the aged white plastic buttons on the nickel tuners, and we particularly like the three-ply gold pickguard on the Sonoran Mini.

The prices are not bad either, with both listed at £179 / $199. See Fender for more details.

