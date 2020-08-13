Fender announces two exotic Acoustasonic Stratocaster finishes

Hot on the heels of newly-announced Road Worn electrics, effects pedals and acoustics this week, Fender has also unveiled two new limited edition finish options for its American Acoustasonic Stratocaster.

Making use of a trio of exotic tonewoods, the Limited Edition American Acoustasonic Stratocaster models are available with a Cocobolo body/White Limba neck, or Ziricote body with Black Limba neck options.

Image 1 of 4 Ziricote body with Black Limba neck (Image credit: Fender) Fender Limited Edition American Acoustasonic Stratocaster Image 2 of 4 Ziricote body with Black Limba neck (Image credit: Fender) Limited Edition American Acoustasonic Stratocaster Image 3 of 4 Cocobolo body/White Limba neck (Image credit: Fender) Fender Limited Edition American Acoustasonic Stratocaster Image 4 of 4 Cocobolo body/White Limba neck (Image credit: Fender) Fender Limited Edition American Acoustasonic Stratocaster

Elsewhere the guitars feature the same electronics and spec as the regular Acoustasonic Strat: Fender/Fishman Acoustic Engine complete with 10 tonal combinations from the piezo, body sensor and N4 magnetic pickups.

The Limited Edition American Acoustasonic Stratocaster models will be available from October, both priced at £2,999 (€3,499).