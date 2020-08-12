Fender reveals California Traditional acoustic line up

Fender has released a slew of new acoustics, extending its successful California range with nine new "Traditional" models.

Designed to “embody the relaxed feeling of Southern California", the range takes in the dreadnought-sized Redondo Classic, Special and Player, single-cut Newporter Classic, Special and Player and short-scale Malibu Classic, Special and Player.

New features for Fender's California universe include solid mahogany build on the mid-range Player models - the only trio to be offered in a range of finishes - plus a six-in-line tilt-back headstock for increased sustain, as well as solid mahogany construction on the Special models.

The California Traditional Classics are listed at $799.99/£649/€749, the all-mahogany Special models for $729.99/£609/€699 and the Player guitars for $429.99/£299/€349.

Malibu Classic

(Image credit: Fender)

SPECIFICATIONS

• Mahogany neck

• “C”-shaped profile

• Fender- and Fishman®-designed preamp system • Tilt-back headstock

• Deluxe gig bag

FINISH OPTIONS

The Malibu Classic is offered in Aged Cognac Burst.

Newporter Classic

(Image credit: Fender)

SPECIFICATIONS

• Mahogany neck

• “C”-shaped profile

• Fender- and Fishman®-designed preamp system • Tilt-back Headstock

• Deluxe gig bag

FINISH OPTIONS

The Newporter Classic is offered in Aged Cognac Burst.

Redondo Classic

(Image credit: Fender)

SPECIFICATIONS

• Mahogany neck

• “C”-shaped profile

• Fender- and Fishman®-designed preamp system • Tilt-back headstock

• Deluxe gig bag

FINISH OPTIONS

The Redondo Classic is offered in Aged Cognac Burst.

CALIFORNIA TRADITIONAL SPECIAL MODELS

Malibu Special

(Image credit: Fender)

SPECIFICATIONS

• Mahogany neck

• “C”-shaped profile

• Fender- and Fishman®-designed preamp system • Tilt-back headstock

• Deluxe gig bag

FINISH OPTIONS

The Malibu Special is offered in Mahogany.

Newporter Special

(Image credit: Fender)

SPECIFICATIONS

• Mahogany neck

• “C”-shaped profile

• Fender- and Fishman®-designed preamp system • Tilt-back Headstock

• Deluxe gig bag

FINISH OPTIONS

The Newporter Special is offered in Mahogany.

Redondo Special

(Image credit: Fender)

SPECIFICATIONS

• Mahogany neck

• “C”-shaped profile

• Fender- and Fishman®-designed preamp system

• Tilt-back headstock

• Deluxe gig bag

FINISH OPTIONS

The Redondo Special is offered in Mahogany.

CALIFORNIA TRADITIONAL PLAYER MODELS

Malibu Player

(Image credit: Fender)

SPECIFICATIONS

• Mahogany neck

• “C”-shaped profile

• Fishman®-designed preamp system

• GraphTech® NuBone® nut and saddle

FINISH OPTIONS

The Malibu Player is offered in Sunburst and Natural.

Newporter Player

(Image credit: Fender)

SPECIFICATIONS

• Mahogany neck

• “C”-shaped profile

• Fishman®-designed preamp system • GraphTech® NuBone® nut and saddle

FINISH OPTIONS

The Newporter Player is offered in Sunburst and Natural.

Redondo Player

(Image credit: Fender)

SPECIFICATIONS

• Mahogany neck

• “C”-shaped profile

• Fishman®-designed preamp system • GraphTech® NuBone® nut and saddle

FINISH OPTIONS

The Redondo Player is offered in Sunburst and Natural.