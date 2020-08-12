Fender reveals California Traditional acoustic line up

Fender has released a slew of new acoustics, extending its successful California range with nine new "Traditional" models.
Designed to “embody the relaxed feeling of Southern California", the range takes in the dreadnought-sized Redondo Classic, Special and Player, single-cut Newporter Classic, Special and Player and short-scale Malibu Classic, Special and Player.
New features for Fender's California universe include solid mahogany build on the mid-range Player models - the only trio to be offered in a range of finishes - plus a six-in-line tilt-back headstock for increased sustain, as well as solid mahogany construction on the Special models.
The California Traditional Classics are listed at $799.99/£649/€749, the all-mahogany Special models for $729.99/£609/€699 and the Player guitars for $429.99/£299/€349.
Malibu Classic
SPECIFICATIONS
• Mahogany neck
• “C”-shaped profile
• Fender- and Fishman®-designed preamp system • Tilt-back headstock
• Deluxe gig bag
FINISH OPTIONS
The Malibu Classic is offered in Aged Cognac Burst.
Newporter Classic
SPECIFICATIONS
• Mahogany neck
• “C”-shaped profile
• Fender- and Fishman®-designed preamp system • Tilt-back Headstock
• Deluxe gig bag
FINISH OPTIONS
The Newporter Classic is offered in Aged Cognac Burst.
Redondo Classic
SPECIFICATIONS
• Mahogany neck
• “C”-shaped profile
• Fender- and Fishman®-designed preamp system • Tilt-back headstock
• Deluxe gig bag
FINISH OPTIONS
The Redondo Classic is offered in Aged Cognac Burst.
CALIFORNIA TRADITIONAL SPECIAL MODELS
Malibu Special
SPECIFICATIONS
• Mahogany neck
• “C”-shaped profile
• Fender- and Fishman®-designed preamp system • Tilt-back headstock
• Deluxe gig bag
FINISH OPTIONS
The Malibu Special is offered in Mahogany.
Newporter Special
SPECIFICATIONS
• Mahogany neck
• “C”-shaped profile
• Fender- and Fishman®-designed preamp system • Tilt-back Headstock
• Deluxe gig bag
FINISH OPTIONS
The Newporter Special is offered in Mahogany.
Redondo Special
SPECIFICATIONS
• Mahogany neck
• “C”-shaped profile
• Fender- and Fishman®-designed preamp system
• Tilt-back headstock
• Deluxe gig bag
FINISH OPTIONS
The Redondo Special is offered in Mahogany.
CALIFORNIA TRADITIONAL PLAYER MODELS
Malibu Player
SPECIFICATIONS
• Mahogany neck
• “C”-shaped profile
• Fishman®-designed preamp system
• GraphTech® NuBone® nut and saddle
FINISH OPTIONS
The Malibu Player is offered in Sunburst and Natural.
Newporter Player
SPECIFICATIONS
• Mahogany neck
• “C”-shaped profile
• Fishman®-designed preamp system • GraphTech® NuBone® nut and saddle
FINISH OPTIONS
The Newporter Player is offered in Sunburst and Natural.
Redondo Player
SPECIFICATIONS
• Mahogany neck
• “C”-shaped profile
• Fishman®-designed preamp system • GraphTech® NuBone® nut and saddle
FINISH OPTIONS
The Redondo Player is offered in Sunburst and Natural.