Fender and Knockaround are offering you the chance to wear a Strat as glasses

By
published

They're available in See-foam Green

Knockaround sunglasses
(Image credit: Knockaround)

With the Fender Stratocaster celebrating its 70th birthday in 2024, we wondered what the most unusual tie-in product releases would be. This capsule collection collaboration with California eyewear brand Knockaround on Strat-inspired sunglasses has to be a contender.

The Black and Surf Green colour options keep things classic and who doesn't love fretboard-patterned arms?

Knockaround sunglasses

(Image credit: Knockaround)

An amp-inspired case is also included and the UV400 sunglasses are priced at £36 and are fitted with polarized lenses – which seems a more than fair price – or there's an option for prescription lenses included for £151. 

Find out more at Knockaround 

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar in the UK. When I'm not rejigging pedalboards I'm usually thinking about rejigging pedalboards.   