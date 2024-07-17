Fender and Knockaround are offering you the chance to wear a Strat as glasses

With the Fender Stratocaster celebrating its 70th birthday in 2024, we wondered what the most unusual tie-in product releases would be. This capsule collection collaboration with California eyewear brand Knockaround on Strat-inspired sunglasses has to be a contender.

The Black and Surf Green colour options keep things classic and who doesn't love fretboard-patterned arms?

(Image credit: Knockaround)

An amp-inspired case is also included and the UV400 sunglasses are priced at £36 and are fitted with polarized lenses – which seems a more than fair price – or there's an option for prescription lenses included for £151.

Find out more at Knockaround