Fender adds ukulele lessons to Fender Play learning platform

Fender has expanded its Fender Play guitar learning platform with the addition of ukulele lessons.
As with the app’s guitar lessons, the ukulele lessons are bite-sized, song-driven and delivered in videos by experienced instructors.
Players can sign up to a 30-day free trial at play.fender.com, after which it costs £9.99/€9.99 per month. A year of unlimited lessons costs £89.99/€89.99.
Fender Play is available now on iPhone, iPad, Android devices and desktop.
Ukulele additions to Fender Play
- NEW UKULELE INSTRUCTORS: Acclaimed uke experts: Berklee College of Music alum Abe Lagrimas Jr., Cal Arts alum Abby Lyons and indie-folk musician Katie Norregaard
- SONGS: Learn songs, including:
- I Don't Know My Name - Grace VanderWaal
- Riptide - Vance Joy
- Hey There Delilah - Plain White T's
- Cups - Anna Kendrick
- Pumped Up Kicks - Foster The People
- Let It Go - Demi Lovato
- CAMERA ANGLES: An easy-to-see vertical “close up” finger placement camera angle
- VARIETY: A blend of musical styles that appeal to all players
- PLAY & SING: Courses teach players how to “play and sing” and understand the difference between the melody (what you sing) and rhythm (what you strum)
- SKILLS: 82 skills, including fingerstyle, and “world rhythms” including reggae and calypso strumming as well as montuno rhythm