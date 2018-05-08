More

Fender adds ukulele lessons to Fender Play learning platform

By

Tuition app now covers four-strings for beginners

Fender has expanded its Fender Play guitar learning platform with the addition of ukulele lessons.

As with the app’s guitar lessons, the ukulele lessons are bite-sized, song-driven and delivered in videos by experienced instructors.

Players can sign up to a 30-day free trial at play.fender.com, after which it costs £9.99/€9.99 per month. A year of unlimited lessons costs £89.99/€89.99.

Fender Play is available now on iPhone, iPad, Android devices and desktop.

Ukulele additions to Fender Play

  • NEW UKULELE INSTRUCTORS: Acclaimed uke experts: Berklee College of Music alum Abe Lagrimas Jr., Cal Arts alum Abby Lyons and indie-folk musician Katie Norregaard
  • SONGS: Learn songs, including:
  • I Don't Know My Name - Grace VanderWaal
  • Riptide - Vance Joy
  • Hey There Delilah - Plain White T's
  • Cups - Anna Kendrick
  • Pumped Up Kicks - Foster The People
  • Let It Go - Demi Lovato
  • CAMERA ANGLES: An easy-to-see vertical “close up” finger placement camera angle
  • VARIETY: A blend of musical styles that appeal to all players
  • PLAY & SING: Courses teach players how to “play and sing” and understand the difference between the melody (what you sing) and rhythm (what you strum)
  • SKILLS: 82 skills, including fingerstyle, and “world rhythms” including reggae and calypso strumming as well as montuno rhythm