Fender adds ukulele lessons to Fender Play learning platform

Fender has expanded its Fender Play guitar learning platform with the addition of ukulele lessons.

As with the app’s guitar lessons, the ukulele lessons are bite-sized, song-driven and delivered in videos by experienced instructors.

Players can sign up to a 30-day free trial at play.fender.com, after which it costs £9.99/€9.99 per month. A year of unlimited lessons costs £89.99/€89.99.

Fender Play is available now on iPhone, iPad, Android devices and desktop.

Ukulele additions to Fender Play