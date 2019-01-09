Fender acquires Bigsby

Fender has announced its acquisition of the Bigsby brand and its assets from Fred Gretsch Enterprises.

The company will run as a standalone business under Fender Musical Instruments Corp’s Speciality Brands, which include Jackson, Charvel, EVH Gear and Gretsch.

Gretsch, of course, frequently features Bigsby vibratos on its guitars, and the storied musical instrument company’s own relationship with Fender has been in place since 2002.

Paul Bigsby, Ted McCarty, Dinah and Fred Gretsch and Fender Musical Instruments Corp. all have one thing in common, an unquestioning dedication to product excellence over the long haul Fred Gretsch

“We are excited to acquire Bigsby and add to our esteemed portfolio of specialty brands,” said Jeff Cary, Senior Vice President of FMIC Specialty Brands.

“There is such a rich history with the vibratos, and a mystique around the guitars, pedals and steel instruments that is fascinating. Fred and Dinah Gretsch have been wonderful owners and we look forward to working with them to ensure a smooth transition.”

“Paul Bigsby, Ted McCarty, Dinah and Fred Gretsch and Fender Musical Instruments Corp. all have one thing in common, an unquestioning dedication to product excellence over the long haul,” said Fred Gretsch. “We congratulate team Fender on this strategic acquisition.”

Does this mean we’ll see Bigsbys popping up on more Fender designs? We wouldn’t say no to a reissue of the Cabronita Telecaster...