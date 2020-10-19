More

Felix Martin performs a Star Wars medley on an eight-string acoustic guitar

By

The Venezuelan tapping sensation teams up again with LA drummer Lang Zhao

We last saw Venezuelan tapping guitar sensation Felix Martin collaborate with LA drummer Lang Zhao on a Billie Eilish cover with a 16-string electric guitar. Now the duo are back with something more cinematic; a take on the main theme and Imperial March from the Star Wars soundtracks with Felix playing an eight-string acoustic guitar

Acoustic guitar guide

(Image credit: Future)

Our pick of acoustic guitars for beginners and pros

 "I've been studying soundtracks and movie scores in preparation for my upcoming album [due for release in 2021] and John Williams is one of my favourite composers ever," says Felix.

"I have been transcribing and learning many of his scores from several movies. I also have many friends who are Star Wars fans so I wanted to arrange something fun for them using this new 8-string acoustic guitar”

To check out the rest of Felix's incredible collection of custom instruments visit felixmartin.net 