Felix Martin performs a Star Wars medley on an eight-string acoustic guitar

We last saw Venezuelan tapping guitar sensation Felix Martin collaborate with LA drummer Lang Zhao on a Billie Eilish cover with a 16-string electric guitar. Now the duo are back with something more cinematic; a take on the main theme and Imperial March from the Star Wars soundtracks with Felix playing an eight-string acoustic guitar.

"I've been studying soundtracks and movie scores in preparation for my upcoming album [due for release in 2021] and John Williams is one of my favourite composers ever," says Felix.

"I have been transcribing and learning many of his scores from several movies. I also have many friends who are Star Wars fans so I wanted to arrange something fun for them using this new 8-string acoustic guitar”

To check out the rest of Felix's incredible collection of custom instruments visit felixmartin.net