'Fast' Eddie Clarke, former Motörhead guitarist, dies at 67

'Fast' Eddie Clarke (left), with Lemmy and Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor in the classic Motörhead line-up.

Motörhead's official Facebook page has announced the sad news of former guitarist Eddie Clarke's death, during treatment for pneumonia, at the age of 67.

'Fast' Eddie was the last surviving member of the band's classic line-up, and co-writer of their biggest hit Ace Of Spades, alongside Lemmy and drummer Phil Taylor.

A statement reads: “We are devastated to pass on the news we only just heard ourselves earlier tonight - Edward Allan Clarke, or as we all know and love him Fast Eddie Clarke - passed away peacefully yesterday.

Fast Eddie... keep roaring, rockin’ and rollin' up there as goddamit man, your Motörfamily would expect nothing less! Official Motörhead statement

“Ted Carroll, who formed Chiswick Records, made the sad announcement via his Facebook page, having heard from Doug Smith that Fast Eddie passed peacefully in hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia.

“Fast Eddie... keep roaring, rockin’ and rollin' up there as goddamit man, your Motörfamily would expect nothing less!

“RIP Fast Eddie Clarke – 5th October 1950 - 10th January 2018.”

The guitarist joined Motörhead after Phil 'Philthy Animal' Taylor introduced him to Lemmy in the mid-70s, before playing on the band's titular debut album, 1979’s Overkill and Bomber, 1980’s seminal Ace Of Spades and 1982’s Iron Fist.

Clarke formed Fastway with Pete Way, former UFO bassist, after leaving Motörhead after the release of Iron Fist. Fastway released seven albums up to and including 2011's comeback Dog Eat Dog.