Faith aims for fingerstyle and percussive players with new Hi-Gloss Venus acoustic guitar

Faith has announced a new version of its Hi-Gloss Venus acoustic guitar aimed at fingerstyle and percussive guitarists.

The Hi-Gloss Venus Percussive packs an advanced Fishman INK Body preamp, which combines an under-saddle piezo pickup with a body sensor, located under the bridge plate - ideal for picking up body taps and slaps.

Controls include a three-band EQ, tuner, notch filter, brilliance, and body, which allows players to blend both pickups.

Otherwise, the Hi-Gloss Venus is spec'd as normal, with a solid Engelmann spruce top and solid rosewood back and sides, satin mahogany neck, plus Macassan figured ebony fingerboard, bridge and pins.

The Hi-Gloss Venus Percussive is available now for £1,049 - see Faith Guitars for more info.