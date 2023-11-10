FabFilter takes reverb into three dimensions with the next iteration of its Pro-R reverb plugin

FabFilter has announced the release of a major update to its Pro-R reverb plugin. Pro-R 2 brings an array of new features to FabFilter's flagship reverb, including two new reverb algorithms, immersive audio support, IR import and more.

While Pro-R was geared towards producing clean and natural reverbs that emulate a variety of physical spaces, Pro-R 2 bolsters the plugin's capabilities with a Vintage reverb algorithm that emulates the sound of digital rackmount processors from the '80s and '90s and a Plate reverb algorithm aimed at replicating the metallic character of classic plate reverbs.

The plugin has been equipped with full immersive audio support up to 9.1.6 Dolby Atmos, meaning you'll be able to configure Pro-R 2 for a number of multichannel formats before designing complex three-dimensional reverbs with the new Surround Settings panel.

Though it's not strictly a convolution reverb, Pro-R 2 can import impulse responses (recordings that aid reverb processors in emulating physical spaces by providing information on their acoustic properties) and recreate these algorithmically by adjusting its Decay Rate and Post EQ shaping to match the imported audio.

Pro-R 2 now offers a Thickness knob for dialling in analogue-style saturation, an Auto Gate for Collins-esque gated reverbs, and the ability to create sustained atmospheres with the new Freeze button.

FabFilter Pro-R 2 will set you back $169/£144 and is available for both Windows and Mac in VST/VST3/AU/AAX formats. Pro-R owners can upgrade for a discounted price.

Find out more on FabFilter's website.