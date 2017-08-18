More

Expressive mPiano controller arrives on Kickstarter, complete with Jordan Rudess signature model

Alpha Pianos aims to take its futuristic keyboard into production

Last year we brought you news of the mPiano, a concept keyboard with a futuristic design. Now it’s landed on Kickstarter, as its creators at Alpha Pianos aim to put it into production.

Offering a futuristic design, the mPiano gives you 88 touch- and pressure-sensitive keys to play. Each one of these has a capacitive sensor beneath it, and we’re promised ‘constant key resistance’ via shape memory alloy springs. High-resolution optical sensors measure key movements, and there are adjustable note-on/note-off thresholds.

The upshot of all this is a keyboard that’s said to offer extensive real-time control so that you can add new levels of expression to your performances.  

As well as the standard versions of the mPiano, for which you’ll need to pledge €8,000, there’s also a Jordan Rudess signature edition, which is being offered for a pledge of €8,500. You can also pledge €250 for a 15-minute Skype chat with Rudess, €300 for Dream Theater Platinum VIP tickets, and €700 for a piano-play-along with Jordan Rudess.

Find out more on the mPiano Kickstarter page.

