Expressive mPiano controller arrives on Kickstarter, complete with Jordan Rudess signature model

Last year we brought you news of the mPiano, a concept keyboard with a futuristic design. Now it’s landed on Kickstarter, as its creators at Alpha Pianos aim to put it into production.

Offering a futuristic design, the mPiano gives you 88 touch- and pressure-sensitive keys to play. Each one of these has a capacitive sensor beneath it, and we’re promised ‘constant key resistance’ via shape memory alloy springs. High-resolution optical sensors measure key movements, and there are adjustable note-on/note-off thresholds.

The upshot of all this is a keyboard that’s said to offer extensive real-time control so that you can add new levels of expression to your performances.

As well as the standard versions of the mPiano, for which you’ll need to pledge €8,000, there’s also a Jordan Rudess signature edition, which is being offered for a pledge of €8,500. You can also pledge €250 for a 15-minute Skype chat with Rudess, €300 for Dream Theater Platinum VIP tickets, and €700 for a piano-play-along with Jordan Rudess.

Find out more on the mPiano Kickstarter page.