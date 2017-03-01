Exponential Audio’s R4 reverb plugin “outdoes all the classics”

While Exponential Audio’s Nimbus is an excellent transparent and unobtrusive reverb, the company also wants to cater for users who want something with a bit more character. Hence the arrival of R4, which promises to add “movement and fatness” to the reverb tail.

This promises “all the class of historic hardware reverb units but with many new features only possible with modern plugin development technology”.

Check out the video above and the list below to find out what these features are. R4 will be available from 10 March as a VST/AU/AAX plugin for PC and Mac. You’ll be able to buy it for the introductory price of $299/€289 and download a demo from the Exponential Audio website.

Exponential Audio R4 features