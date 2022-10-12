Burl you know it's true: two stunning additions to the EVH Wolfgang Standard Exotic line of guitars

Mastodon were on to something when they sang that it's the curl of the burl – that's definitely the case with these two additions to the EVH Wolfgang Standard Exotic line. The Poplar Burl and Laurel Burl natural finishes are both so alluring we can't pick a favourite.

Each model features EVH Wolfgang humbuckers mounted directly to the body the way Eddie Van Halen specified. A Floyd Rose Special bridge and R2 locking nut will take you diver down too.

Both feature basswood bodies, laurel burl tops, 'comfort cut' forearm contour and natural body binding.

The baked maple necks have graphite-reinforcement rods holds to enhance stability during changes in humidity with truss rod adjustment wheels at the base of the necks to make changes easier.

(Image credit: EVH)

The 12”-16” compound radius baked maple fingerboards with rolled edges are built for speed and comfort with 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays.

The Wolfgangs include single volume control with treble bleed circuits, single tone control and black chrome hardware.

The Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic Laurel Burl and Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic Poplar Burl are priced at $699 USD, £689 GBP, €799 EUR, $1,399 AUD, ¥126,500 JPY

More info at EVH Guitars (opens in new tab) or preorder at Andertons (opens in new tab)and Sweetwater (opens in new tab) in the US.