More affordable EVH 5150 amps announced with designer James Brown back onboard

EVH has joined forces with amp engineer and original Peavey 5150 guitar amp designer James Brown for the new 5150 Iconic range of amps to bring the legendary tone to players at a more affordable price.

The Iconic amps are based on the acclaimed EVH 5150III amplifier that further refined the high gain machines Eddie Van Halen used through his career. The launch range consists of an 80W Head, 4x12 Cab and 40W 1x12 Combo with the options of either Black or Ivory textured vinyl with silver and black 5150 and EVH logo badges.

In praise of the 5150

The 5150 Iconic combo and head both feature two channels with an extra voicing on each to offer more versatility for players. The Green channel boasts an overdrive button fro clean to gain boost, while the Red channel’s 'burn' button adds a "fiery crunch". This all sounds like very good news – and so does the £799 / $799 / €899 price for the 40-watt combo and 80-watt head.

Each of the channels has its own gain and volume controls so you can dial in the balance just right for switching within songs. The Red channel also offers a noise gate for staccato riffing without the hissing.

The Boost control adds an additional 10Db of foot switchable volume to your tone as go-to for solos and elsewhere the EQ is shared with Low, Mid and High parameters, global resonance, reverb and presence controls for the low and high-end.

There's a two-button footswitch, effects loop, dual parallel speaker output jacks, ¼ power switch to reduce wattage for home use and a speaker-emulated DI XLR with power amp for recording direct or using through a PA system.

A 5150 Iconic 4x12 cab is also available for £449.00 / $499.99 / €499.00. More info at EVH Gear.