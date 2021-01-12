EVH celebrates Eddie Van Halen's legacy with the return of the 5150 Series and stunning new Wolfgang models

GEAR 2021: EVH has announced the return of the shreddable 5150 Series plus new Wolfgang Special and WG Standard electric guitars in a collection designed to "honor and continue" Eddie Van Halen's legacy.
Let's take a closer look at what are sure to be some of the most sought-after guitars of the year... Especially for metal players looking for a high-speed, easy ride with a double-locking vibrato for stunt guitar.
EVH 5150 Series Deluxe Poplar Burl – £899, $999, €999
- Modified Strat-style basswood body with poplar burl top and deeper upper body curve
- Bolt-on quartersawn maple neck carved and rolled to Eddie Van Halen’s specifications with hand-rubbed satin urethane back finish and graphite reinforcement
- Compound radius (12”-16”) ebony fingerboard with cream dot inlays
- 22 jumbo frets
- Heel-mount truss rod adjustment spoke wheel
- Hockey stick color matched headstock with logo decal
- Direct mount EVH Wolfgang bridge and neck humbuckers
- 3-way toggle switch, kill switch, volume control (500K EVH Bourns Low Friction Pot) with treble bleed circuit, tone control (250K EVH Bourns High Friction Pot)
- EVH-branded Gotoh tuners
- Top-mount EVH-branded Floyd Rose® bridge with EVH D-Tuna and R3 locking nut
- Chrome hardware
- Available April 2021
EVH 5150 Series Standard – £899, $899, €999
- Specs as per the 5150 Deluxe but with plain basswood body.
- Finish options: Neon Pink, Ice Blue Metallic, Stealth Black
- Hardware: Black, chrome
- Available April 2021
EVH Wolfgang Special QM – £1,259, $1,099, €1,399
- Basswood body with quilted maple top
- Bolt-on quartersawn maple neck carved and rolled to Eddie Van Halen’s specifications with hand-rubbed satin urethane back finish and graphite reinforcement
- Compound radius (12”-16”) baked fingerboard with black dot inlays
- 22 jumbo frets
- Heel-mount truss rod adjustment spoke wheel
- Direct mount EVH Wolfgang® Alnico 2 bridge and neck humbucking pickups
- 3-way toggle switch, kill switch, volume control (500K EVH Bourns Low Friction Pot) with treble bleed circuit, tone control (250K EVH Bourns High Friction Pot)
- Top-mount EVH-branded Floyd Rose bridge with EVH D-Tuna and R2 locking nut
- Available March 2021
EVH Wolfgang Special – £1,259, $999, €1,399
- Spec as Special QM except plain basswood body and ebony fingerboard with pearloid dot inlay
- Miami Blue finish with black body binding, color matched headstock and black hardware
- Available February 2021
EVH Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic Bocote – £599, $699, €659
- Basswood body with bocote top and masked-off natural body binding
- Baked maple neck with graphite reinforcement and hand-rubbed oil back finish
- Compound radius (12-16") baked maple fingerboard with black dot inlays
- 22 jumbo frets
- Heel-mount truss rod adjustment spoke wheel
- Direct mount EVH Wolfgang® bridge and neck humbucking pickups
- 3-way toggle switch, single volume control with treble bleed circuit, single tone control
- EVH-branded Floyd Rose® Special bridge and R2 locking nut
- Available February 2021
EVH Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic Koa – £599, $699, €659
- Basswood body with koa top and masked-off natural body binding
- Baked maple neck with graphite reinforcement and hand-rubbed oil back finish
- Compound radius (12-16") baked maple fingerboard with black dot inlays
- 22 jumbo frets
- Heel-mount truss rod adjustment spoke wheel
- Direct mount EVH Wolfgang® bridge and neck humbucking pickups
- 3-way toggle switch, single volume control with treble bleed circuit, single tone control
- EVH-branded Floyd Rose® Special bridge and R2 locking nut
- Available February 2021
Wolfgang WG Standard QM – £599, $699, €659
- Spec as Exotic models except with Quilted maple top.
- Available February 2021
Wolfgang WG Standard – £599, $699, €659
- Spec as per other WG Standard models except with plain basswood body and solid colour finishes.
- Available February 2021