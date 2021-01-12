More

EVH celebrates Eddie Van Halen's legacy with the return of the 5150 Series and stunning new Wolfgang models

The refreshed 5150 Series comes with a kill switch and the promise of a high-performance instrument built for speed

EVH 5150 Series
(Image credit: EVH)

GEAR 2021: EVH has announced the return of the shreddable 5150 Series plus new Wolfgang Special and WG Standard electric guitars in a collection designed to "honor and continue" Eddie Van Halen's legacy.

Let's take a closer look at what are sure to be some of the most sought-after guitars of the year... Especially for metal players looking for a high-speed, easy ride with a double-locking vibrato for stunt guitar.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

EVH 5150 Series Deluxe Poplar Burl – £899, $999, €999 

EVH 5150 Series

EVH 5150 Series Deluxe in Poplar Burl Aqua Burst (Image credit: EVH)

EVH 5150 Series

EVH 5150 Series Deluxe in Poplar Burl Black Burst (Image credit: EVH)
  • Modified Strat-style basswood body with poplar burl top and deeper upper body curve
  • Bolt-on quartersawn maple neck carved and rolled to Eddie Van Halen’s specifications with hand-rubbed satin urethane back finish and graphite reinforcement
  • Compound radius (12”-16”) ebony fingerboard with cream dot inlays 
  • 22 jumbo frets
  • Heel-mount truss rod adjustment spoke wheel
  • Hockey stick color matched headstock with logo decal
  • Direct mount EVH Wolfgang bridge and neck humbuckers
  • 3-way toggle switch, kill switch, volume control (500K EVH Bourns Low Friction Pot) with treble bleed circuit, tone control (250K EVH Bourns High Friction Pot)
  • EVH-branded Gotoh tuners
  • Top-mount EVH-branded Floyd Rose® bridge with EVH D-Tuna and R3 locking nut 
  • Chrome hardware 
  • Available April 2021

EVH 5150 Series Standard – £899, $899, €999

EVH 5150 Series Standard Ice Blue Metallic

EVH 5150 Series Standard Ice Blue Metallic (Image credit: EVH)

EVH 5150 Series

EVH 5150 Series Standard in Stealth Black (Image credit: EVH)

EVH 5150 Series

EVH 5150 Series Standard in Neon Pink with maple fretboard (Image credit: EVH)
  • Specs as per the 5150 Deluxe but with plain basswood body.
  • Finish options: Neon Pink, Ice Blue Metallic, Stealth Black
  • Hardware: Black, chrome
  • Available April 2021

EVH Wolfgang Special QM – £1,259, $1,099, €1,399

EVH Wolfgang Special

EVH Wolfgang Special in Chlorine Burst (Image credit: EVH )

EVH Wolfgang Special

EVH Wolfgang Special QM in Charcoal Burst (Image credit: EVH)
  • Basswood body with quilted maple top
  • Bolt-on quartersawn maple neck carved and rolled to Eddie Van Halen’s specifications with hand-rubbed satin urethane back finish and graphite reinforcement
  • Compound radius (12”-16”) baked fingerboard with black dot inlays
  • 22 jumbo frets
  • Heel-mount truss rod adjustment spoke wheel
  • Direct mount EVH Wolfgang® Alnico 2 bridge and neck humbucking pickups
  • 3-way toggle switch, kill switch, volume control (500K EVH Bourns Low Friction Pot) with treble bleed circuit, tone control (250K EVH Bourns High Friction Pot)
  • Top-mount EVH-branded Floyd Rose bridge with EVH D-Tuna and R2 locking nut
  • Available March 2021

EVH Wolfgang Special – £1,259, $999, €1,399 

EVH Wolfgang Special in Miami Blue

EVH Wolfgang Special in Miami Blue (Image credit: EVH)
  • Spec as Special QM except plain basswood body and ebony fingerboard with pearloid dot inlay
  • Miami Blue finish with black body binding, color matched headstock and black hardware
  • Available February 2021

EVH Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic Bocote – £599, $699, €659

EVH Wolfgang Standard Exotic

EVH Wolfgang Standard Exotic Bocote (Image credit: EVH)
  • Basswood body with bocote top and masked-off natural body binding
  • Baked maple neck with graphite reinforcement and hand-rubbed oil back finish
  • Compound radius (12-16") baked maple fingerboard with black dot inlays
  • 22 jumbo frets
  • Heel-mount truss rod adjustment spoke wheel
  • Direct mount EVH Wolfgang® bridge and neck humbucking pickups
  • 3-way toggle switch, single volume control with treble bleed circuit, single tone control
  • EVH-branded Floyd Rose® Special bridge and R2 locking nut
  • Available February 2021

EVH Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic Koa – £599, $699, €659

EVH Wolfgang Standard Koa

EVH Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic Koa  (Image credit: EVH)
  • Basswood body with koa top and masked-off natural body binding
  • Baked maple neck with graphite reinforcement and hand-rubbed oil back finish
  • Compound radius (12-16") baked maple fingerboard with black dot inlays
  • 22 jumbo frets
  • Heel-mount truss rod adjustment spoke wheel
  • Direct mount EVH Wolfgang® bridge and neck humbucking pickups
  • 3-way toggle switch, single volume control with treble bleed circuit, single tone control
  • EVH-branded Floyd Rose® Special bridge and R2 locking nut
  • Available February 2021

 Wolfgang WG Standard QM – £599, $699, €659

EVH Wolfgang Standard

Wolfgang WG Standard QM in Transparent Green (Image credit: EVH)
  • Spec as Exotic models except with Quilted maple top.
  • Available February 2021

Wolfgang WG Standard – £599, $699, €659

EVH Wolfgang Standard

EVH Wolfgang Standard Stryker Red (Image credit: EVH)

EVH Wolfgang Standard Sparkle

EVH Wolfgang Standard Silver Sparkle (Image credit: EVH)
  • Spec as per other WG Standard models except with plain basswood body and solid colour finishes.
  • Available February 2021