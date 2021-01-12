EVH celebrates Eddie Van Halen's legacy with the return of the 5150 Series and stunning new Wolfgang models

GEAR 2021: EVH has announced the return of the shreddable 5150 Series plus new Wolfgang Special and WG Standard electric guitars in a collection designed to "honor and continue" Eddie Van Halen's legacy.

Let's take a closer look at what are sure to be some of the most sought-after guitars of the year... Especially for metal players looking for a high-speed, easy ride with a double-locking vibrato for stunt guitar.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

EVH 5150 Series Deluxe Poplar Burl – £899, $999, €999

EVH 5150 Series Deluxe in Poplar Burl Aqua Burst (Image credit: EVH)

EVH 5150 Series Deluxe in Poplar Burl Black Burst (Image credit: EVH)

Modified Strat-style basswood body with poplar burl top and deeper upper body curve

Bolt-on quartersawn maple neck carved and rolled to Eddie Van Halen’s specifications with hand-rubbed satin urethane back finish and graphite reinforcement

Compound radius (12”-16”) ebony fingerboard with cream dot inlays

22 jumbo frets

Heel-mount truss rod adjustment spoke wheel

Hockey stick color matched headstock with logo decal

Direct mount EVH Wolfgang bridge and neck humbuckers

3-way toggle switch, kill switch, volume control (500K EVH Bourns Low Friction Pot) with treble bleed circuit, tone control (250K EVH Bourns High Friction Pot)

EVH-branded Gotoh tuners

Top-mount EVH-branded Floyd Rose® bridge with EVH D-Tuna and R3 locking nut

Chrome hardware

Available April 2021

EVH 5150 Series Standard – £899, $899, €999

EVH 5150 Series Standard Ice Blue Metallic (Image credit: EVH)

EVH 5150 Series Standard in Stealth Black (Image credit: EVH)

EVH 5150 Series Standard in Neon Pink with maple fretboard (Image credit: EVH)

Specs as per the 5150 Deluxe but with plain basswood body.

Finish options: Neon Pink, Ice Blue Metallic, Stealth Black

Hardware: Black, chrome

Available April 2021

EVH Wolfgang Special QM – £1,259, $1,099, €1,399

EVH Wolfgang Special in Chlorine Burst (Image credit: EVH )

EVH Wolfgang Special QM in Charcoal Burst (Image credit: EVH)

Basswood body with quilted maple top

Bolt-on quartersawn maple neck carved and rolled to Eddie Van Halen’s specifications with hand-rubbed satin urethane back finish and graphite reinforcement

Compound radius (12”-16”) baked fingerboard with black dot inlays

22 jumbo frets

Heel-mount truss rod adjustment spoke wheel

Direct mount EVH Wolfgang® Alnico 2 bridge and neck humbucking pickups

3-way toggle switch, kill switch, volume control (500K EVH Bourns Low Friction Pot) with treble bleed circuit, tone control (250K EVH Bourns High Friction Pot)

Top-mount EVH-branded Floyd Rose bridge with EVH D-Tuna and R2 locking nut

Available March 2021

EVH Wolfgang Special – £1,259, $999, €1,399

EVH Wolfgang Special in Miami Blue (Image credit: EVH)

Spec as Special QM except plain basswood body and ebony fingerboard with pearloid dot inlay

Miami Blue finish with black body binding, color matched headstock and black hardware

Available February 2021

EVH Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic Bocote – £599, $699, €659

EVH Wolfgang Standard Exotic Bocote (Image credit: EVH)

Basswood body with bocote top and masked-off natural body binding

Baked maple neck with graphite reinforcement and hand-rubbed oil back finish

Compound radius (12-16") baked maple fingerboard with black dot inlays

22 jumbo frets

Heel-mount truss rod adjustment spoke wheel

Direct mount EVH Wolfgang® bridge and neck humbucking pickups

3-way toggle switch, single volume control with treble bleed circuit, single tone control

EVH-branded Floyd Rose® Special bridge and R2 locking nut

Available February 2021

EVH Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic Koa – £599, $699, €659

EVH Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic Koa (Image credit: EVH)

Basswood body with koa top and masked-off natural body binding

Baked maple neck with graphite reinforcement and hand-rubbed oil back finish

Compound radius (12-16") baked maple fingerboard with black dot inlays

22 jumbo frets

Heel-mount truss rod adjustment spoke wheel

Direct mount EVH Wolfgang® bridge and neck humbucking pickups

3-way toggle switch, single volume control with treble bleed circuit, single tone control

EVH-branded Floyd Rose® Special bridge and R2 locking nut

Available February 2021

Wolfgang WG Standard QM – £599, $699, €659

Wolfgang WG Standard QM in Transparent Green (Image credit: EVH)

Spec as Exotic models except with Quilted maple top.

Available February 2021

Wolfgang WG Standard – £599, $699, €659

EVH Wolfgang Standard Stryker Red (Image credit: EVH)

EVH Wolfgang Standard Silver Sparkle (Image credit: EVH)