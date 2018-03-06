Eventide’s H9 Control App arrives on Android

Back when it launched in 2013, we praised Eventide’s iOS-compatible H9 for its updatable multi-effects format and formidable assortment of sounds - and five years on, the company has finally launched an Android control app for the device.

The app offers the ability to access over 500 presets (including preset lists), manage multiple parameters and create new sounds using The Ribbon control.

In addition, users can easily access the pedal’s built-in tuner, MIDI settings, routing and aux switch mappings, as well as audition and purchase new algorithms via the H9 Store.

Compatible with Android 6+ (Marshmallow and newer), H9 Control is available for free via the Eventide website or Google Play store.