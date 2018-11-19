Eventide lifts the lid on Spicy HotSawz Synth for H9 effects pedal

Eventide has announced its 50th algorithm for the H9 pedal, the HotSawz Synth, a new pitch-tracking, monophonic synth engine.

The HotSawz packs six stackable sawtooth oscillators, three modulation sources and four assignable destinations.

Modulation sources include LFO, Envelope Follower and ADS Gate, while assignable destinations are Filter Cutoff, Volume, Pitch and Oscillator Depth, resulting in 64 combinations of source-to-designation assignments.

Eventide reckons this will allow you to cop the sounds from ’80s-inspired scores such as Blade Runner and Stranger Things, as well as imitate the beloved bleeps and bloops of 8-bit videogames.

HotSawz is available now via the H9 Control app for iPhone, iPad, Mac, PC and Android for $19.99. It’s free for H9 Max owners.

Pop over to Eventide for more info.