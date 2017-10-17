Eventide brings its famed digital delay to Eurorack modular

Eventide has officially announced the release of its Eurorack module in the form of the Euro DDL (digital delay line).

The new module handles anything from short delays for double tracking, long delays for some drone-like sound design, to creating swept delay and tape echo class effects.

Operating at different sample rates will enable you to choose either higher quality audio or longer delay times. At 192kHz sample rate you get 10 seconds of pristine delay, whereas 16kHz sample rate will afford you a whopping 160 seconds of delay time.

Euro DDL features a hybrid architecture with a unique design that keeps the amount of digital circuitry to the bare minimum. The soft saturation clipping, low-pass filter, feedback, insert loop, relay bypass and +20 dB boost are all analogue.

Delay time can be varied smoothly and over a wide range - either manually, via TAP (BPM) tempo, or by connecting an LFO to the remote input, allowing short delays to be used for comb filter and flanging effects.

The Euro DDL module comes in at 16HP and should be available for general sale in January 2018 priced at $399. For more information, head over to the Eventide website .