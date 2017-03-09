Ernie C talks Bloodlust, producing Black Sabbath and 25 years of Body Count

If you’re talking about bands that have taken their share of hard knocks over the years, then you’ll want to spare a few words for Body Count.

The rap-metal pioneers were put together as the '80s rolled into the '90s by Ice-T and guitarist Ernie C. The pair had known each other since their days at LA’s notorious Crenshaw High School and joined forces alongside Beatmaster V (drums), D-Roc (rhythm guitar) and Mooseman (bass) to form Body Count.

This was no powder-puff vanity project. The band’s self-titled debut was a stunningly powerful slab of thrash punk. But, this flourishing band quickly found itself mired in controversy due to the furore surrounding the track Cop Killer. The fallout saw frontman Ice-T become a target for everyone from Tipper Gore to then-President Bush.

Body Count kept on fighting, but the body blows showed no sign of letting up. The band lost three members between 1996 and 2004. First, drummer Beatmaster V passed away from leukaemia. Next, founding bass player Mooseman was shot and killed in 2001, before D-Roc died from lymphoma complications in 2004. Ice and Ernie C were left as the only original members of Body Count still alive.

In typical Body Count style, the band battled on, bringing in new members and putting out 2006 album Murder 4 Hire. The losses had, however, taken their toll and when Body Count went on hiatus in the wake of Murder 4 Hire, it was unclear whether they would return.

Would they fight back for another round? Of course they would. With 2014’s Manslaughter and its subsequent world tour, Body Count proved that they were still very much a going concern. Plus, they’ve backed it up by putting out their second album in three years, Bloodlust.

As the record’s 31 March release date draws near, we spoke to Ernie C about Body Count’s triumphs and tribulations. Oh, and also that time that he produced a little band called Black Sabbath.

What was your first exposure to rock and metal music?

“I lived in Detroit in the '60s down the street from a guy named Dennis Coffey. He had a band called Dennis Coffey and the Detroit Guitar Band. They were my first exposure to the guitar.

“I moved to Los Angeles and started playing guitar in the early '70s. I started listening to commercial R&B music, the stuff that was on the radio. My first exposure to rock guitar music was Ernie Isley from the Isley Brothers: they had a record called 3 + 3 and that was the stuff I wanted to play. That was my first inspiration to play guitar. Parliament Funkadelic as well, that was the only R&B guitar music you would hear on the radio at that time.

“Later on, a guy gave me some records like Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple and that was it for me. That put me on the path.”

Ice makes my playing digestible. Sometimes, if you’re just writing a record with guitar players, it’ll be like a Steve Vai record with notes all over the place

Were you self-taught?

“I consider myself to be self-taught, but I took a few lessons. I would go way across town at 12 years old and pay $10 an hour for guitar lessons. The guy would teach me songs.

“Music kept us out of a lot of trouble [at Crenshaw High]. The gangsters liked musicians; they knew the musicians weren’t gang-banging. Music has helped me out.”

When did Ice come onto the scene? Was that at Crenshaw High?

“I met Ice at high school - this was 1975. When he got back from the army, he said he was starting to do this thing called rap music, which was brand new at that time. He said he wanted some guitar in his music and he started doing that. We were fusing the rock with the rap from then.”

Body Count first appeared on Ice’s Original Gangster album. Was there a plan for that to be a launchpad for Body Count?

“There was no plan; the plan was just for me to play guitar. That was before we even had D-Roc on rhythm guitar. We were just high-school friends playing on a song. That song got some attention, so we became a band. There was no master plan, it just happened. It was just a way for us to stop borrowing money from Ice - we started a band to make some money [laughs].”

From a songwriting perspective, how does your relationship with Ice work?

“Ice makes my playing digestible. Sometimes, if you’re just writing a record with guitar players, it’ll be like a Steve Vai record with notes all over the place. Ice makes it easy for people to relate to.

“We might write something super-complicated and he’ll say, ‘What is that?!’ On our last two records, we have written songs in a room together as a band so we can work things out.

“Believe it or not, we are playing pop music. We don’t call it that because the word pop will kill us, but we are trying to make something for the masses. We’re not trying to make an album that is too hard to follow.”

