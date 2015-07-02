Ice-T: The metal records that changed my life

Rage Against The Machine and Faith No More may be among those credited with inventing and popularising rap-metal, but Ice-T also played his part when Body Count formed back in 1990.

Since then, the band has released five albums of thrash, dark sludge and, of course, rap. But Ice's history with metal goes back even further than that - his solo work is littered with nods to his love for the genre.

The very first track on his debut album, Rhyme Pays, samples Black Sabbath classic War Pigs, while Midnight borrows John Bonham's monstrous When The Levee Breaks drums and the iconic riff from Black Sabbath, by Black Sabbath (from the album Black Sabbath, natch).

Still doubting T's metal credentials? When we speak to the 57-year-old gangster-rap pioneer, he's about to dash to Download Festival's second stage to catch his pal Marilyn Manson's set. Nonetheless, he found time to run us through the five metal records that changed his life.