Ernie Ball Music Man unveils radical limited-edition St Vincent guitar finishes

St Vincent’s signature model is already a considerable departure from regular six-string outlines, but Ernie Ball Music Man’s latest finishes take it even further outside guitar norms.

Mirroring the visuals of new album Masseduction, the St Vincent signature model is now available in neon orange with leopard-print pickguard and controls, or neon pink, blue, or yellow with standard white pickguard and controls.

All the guitars feature painted neck backs and custom ebony fingerboards (as opposed to the original’s all-rosewood offering), while pickups comprise the usual trio of custom DiMarzio mini-humbuckers.

Each guitar is limited to just three pieces worldwide, so you’d better act fast if you need one of these vibrant models in your life.

In related news, we recently put the affordable Sterling version of St Vincent’s signature model through its paces on camera - head over to our hands-on demo to hear it in action.