Ernie Ball Music Man unveils October's Ball Family Reserve collection

Ernie Ball Music Man has unveiled the latest in the stunning Ball Family Collection series with October 2019's high-end electric guitars comprising a Majesty Dargie Green 3 and JP15 seven-string in Blood Orange Burst, plus a fretless Stingray bass in Vintage Sierra Burst.

In keeping with the family tradition, the collection is strictly limited edition and features some of the best components and tonewoods that Ernie Ball Music Man's master builders can get their hands on.

Majesty BFR 2019 Dargie Green 3

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

This BFR Majesty has a basswood body with a mahogany through-neck construction, and is finished in the Dargie Matte Olive green finish.

The Dargie Green 3 has a "Runway" ebony fretboard, outlined with two strips of white pearl, inlaid across the entire length of the fretboard – one on each side. The custom inlay is unique to the guitar.

There are John Petrucci signature Rainmaker and Dreamcatcher humbuckers in the neck and bridge positions, and these complemented by an active preamp and boost, and controls that include master volume, tone and blend. There is a Piezo in the bridge, and this Majesty is fitted with the two-point Fulcrum tremolo system and locking tuners.

Each guitar comes signed by John Petrucci, includes a numbered certificate of authenticity and hardshell case.

Limited to 76 instruments worldwide, priced $3,399 street.

Stingray H Fretless BFR 2019 Sierra Vintage

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

The only fretless bass that Ernie Ball Music Man are releasing in 2019 is quite stunning, with its meticulous Sierra Vintage finish on the solid ash body upstaged by the dark carmel-colour of the roasted maple neck and fretboard.

The Stingray has no pickguard but comes with a new arm contour that's rounded to give you more comfort while playing.

It has a 34-inch scale and a Neodymium active humbucker that's partnered by a three-band EQ, master volume, and 18-volts of headroom.

Limited to 106 instruments worldwide, priced $2,499 street.

JP15 7 String BFR 2019 Blood Orange Burst

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

This opulent JP17 seven-string comes in a custom Blood Orange Burst finish on its mahogany body and spalted maple top. It has a bolt-on Petrucci profile roasted maple neck, a 25.5-inch scale, a roasted maple fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets.

Like the Majesty, this has the Petrucci signature Rainmaker and Dreamcatcher humbuckers, the active preamp and boost, blend control, and the Piezo in the bridge.

And like the Majesty this comes signed by Petrucci, with a certificate of authenticity and a case.

Limited to 71 instruments worldwide, priced $3,799 street.

There are no UK RRPs just yet but expect a few of these to turn up at UK retailers priced in similar figures only in sterling.

See Ernie Ball Music Man for more details.