Ernie Ball Expression Tremolo: MusicRadar hands-on

Michael Astley-Brown and Simon Arblaster get excited by Ernie Ball’s latest expression pedal, the Expression Tremolo.
Joining the Expression Overdrive and Ambient Delay, this purple treadler retains its brothers' solid build quality, and boasts five waveforms (including the uni-vibe-like Harmonic mode) and a rather fine spring reverb.
Since we filmed this demo, the price tag has changed to $199/£199. The pedal's international launch is in September.
Gear used: Fender American Original Jazzmaster, Vox AC15
MORE INFO: Ernie Ball releases versatile Expression Tremolo pedal
