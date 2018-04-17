Ernie Ball Expression Tremolo: MusicRadar hands-on

Michael Astley-Brown and Simon Arblaster get excited by Ernie Ball’s latest expression pedal, the Expression Tremolo.

Joining the Expression Overdrive and Ambient Delay , this purple treadler retains its brothers' solid build quality, and boasts five waveforms (including the uni-vibe-like Harmonic mode) and a rather fine spring reverb.

Since we filmed this demo, the price tag has changed to $199/£199. The pedal's international launch is in September.

Gear used: Fender American Original Jazzmaster, Vox AC15

