Ernie Ball releases versatile Expression Tremolo pedal

First revealed back at NAMM, Ernie Ball’s Expression Tremolo pedal is now officially available in the USA, with the international launch taking place in September.

The Ernie Ball Expression Tremolo pedal offers five waveforms (slow rise, slow fall, sine, square and harmonic), with depth, rate or both adjustable via its onboard treadle.

There’s also a control to adjust a built-in spring reverb, which is controlled via the treadle, too.

To hear the pedal in action, take a look ’n’ listen to our hands-on video demo.

The Expression Tremolo is available now in the USA for $199, while it will sell for £199 when it lands in the UK and the rest of the world in September.

Head over to Ernie Ball for more info.