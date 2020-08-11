Erica Synths turns up the pressure with the Das Kleine Fusion Eurorack modular synth

Billed as the younger sibling of the Fusion System II, Erica Synths’ new Das Kleine Fusion is a vacuum tube-based Eurorack modular synth “for sounds of unprecedented pressure”.

It’s designed to be used with external effects - hence the omission of the Fusion Delay module. This has the added benefit of making the system more compact and affordable.

What you do get are two Fusion VCO2s, a Fusion VCF3, a Fusion Modulator and a Fusion VCA/Waveshaper/Ringmodulator, all packed into an 84HP One Row Skiff case and shipping with 20 patch cables.