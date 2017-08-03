Erica Synths drop new Eurorack modules into Black and DIY lines

Latvian modular legends, Erica Synths, has rather busy of late with a veritable haul of new modules announced over the last few weeks. Here’s what they’ve been up to…

While it’s the it’s Black range that receives the most love in this latest rush of productivity, we’ll start with the DIY range.

First up is the Swamp (Full kit €120 + VAT and shipping), a random CV and audio generator inspired by the famous Wiard Wogglebug module from Make Noise, which was originally design by Grant Richter of Wiard Synthesizers and in-turn was inspired by the core of the Buchla Model 265 Source of Uncertainty.

Random sounds and CVs in the Wogglebug are generated by the interaction between two linear CD4046-based VCOs (Tone and Woggle), where the frequency of each VCO is controlled by a sample and hold circuit that takes it’s input CV from the Woggle VCO output.

In addition to these features, a Tone and Woggle audio ring modulated output (Ring) has been added.

Also making it into the DIY range is the Multimode VCF (Full kit €100 + VAT and shipping), a multimode filter with a CV control over cutoff and resonance and simultaneous LP, BP and HP outputs. At its heart is the custom multimode VCF chip AS3320, which just happens to also be developed in Riga.

Swamp features

Three random audio frequency outputs

Three random CV outputs

Clock input and output to sync the module to your modular system

CV control over internal clock for even more extreme randomness

External audio input routed to ring modulator

Skiff-friendly design

Multimode VCF features