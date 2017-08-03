Erica Synths drop new Eurorack modules into Black and DIY lines
DIY Swamp and Multimode VCF
Latvian modular legends, Erica Synths, has rather busy of late with a veritable haul of new modules announced over the last few weeks. Here’s what they’ve been up to…
While it’s the it’s Black range that receives the most love in this latest rush of productivity, we’ll start with the DIY range.
First up is the (Full kit €120 + VAT and shipping), a random CV and audio generator inspired by the famous Wiard Wogglebug module from Make Noise, which was originally design by Grant Richter of Wiard Synthesizers and in-turn was inspired by the core of the Buchla Model 265 Source of Uncertainty.
Random sounds and CVs in the Wogglebug are generated by the interaction between two linear CD4046-based VCOs (Tone and Woggle), where the frequency of each VCO is controlled by a sample and hold circuit that takes it’s input CV from the Woggle VCO output.
In addition to these features, a Tone and Woggle audio ring modulated output (Ring) has been added.
Also making it into the DIY range is the (Full kit €100 + VAT and shipping), a multimode filter with a CV control over cutoff and resonance and simultaneous LP, BP and HP outputs. At its heart is the custom multimode VCF chip AS3320, which just happens to also be developed in Riga.
Swamp features
- Three random audio frequency outputs
- Three random CV outputs
- Clock input and output to sync the module to your modular system
- CV control over internal clock for even more extreme randomness
- External audio input routed to ring modulator
- Skiff-friendly design
Multimode VCF features
- Simultaneous LP, BP and HP outputs
- CV control over cutoff and resonance
- Cutoff CV attenuverter
- Volume drop compensation, as resonance is increased
- High temperature stability
- Skiff-friendly design
Black MIDI-CV V2 and Joystick Controller
Erica Synths (€155 + VAT and shipping) is compact and aims to be an easy to use duophonic MIDI interface. It emulates classical monophonic and duophonic synth behaviour and you can configure it for use as two independent MIDI channels. It also includes MIDI clock output and analogue glide circuit on both channels.
Along with the MIDI-CV, another utility to hit the Black range is the (€180 + VAT and shipping), a manual command centre of your modular setup. It generates several sets of CVs and alters incoming CV signals.
Black MIDI-CV V2 features
- Two CV and Gate outputs MIDI clock output (4ppq – sequencer friendly)
- Configurable MOD output – modulation wheel or velocity
- Analogue glide on both MIDI channels
- One or two MIDI channel configuration
- One or two voice switch
Joystick Controller features
- Four unipolar 0-10V CV outputs
- Two bipolar -5V - +5V CV outputs
- Two inverted -5V - +5V CV outputs
- Two CV inputs
- “Dead zone” in the joystick centre
- Setting for 0V CV output
- Skiff friendly design
Black Mixer V2 and Mute Mixer
Two new mixers hit the Black range, the (€85 + VAT and shipping) and (€95 + VAT and shipping). The former is a compact, audio mixer with three buffered outputs added. This allows you to send signals to several signal processing devices simultaneously, for example, split the output signal to LP and HP VCFs and create advanced bandpass and notch filters.
The Black Mute Mixer also has bonus features. A mute switch on each input and three buffered outputs. This allows you to add audio signals to your mix instantly and in exactly right level, plus you can send signals to several post-mixer devices simultaneously.
Black Mixer V2 features
- 3 AC coupled inputs
- 3 buffered outputs
- Input and output protection
- Protection against reverse PSU connection
Black Mute Mixer features
- 3 AC coupled inputs
- Mute switch on each input
- 3 buffered outputs
- Input and output protection
- Protection against reverse PSU connection
Black VC Clock V2
(€205 + VAT and shipping) wants to be the beating heart of your modular system. The module generates several clock signals simultaneously and has advanced features (tap tempo, shuffle, divide) both for controlled, rhythmic music production and for experiments with a high level of uncertainty.
Oh and if that’s not enough, the module can be used as a performance time stopwatch.
Black VC Clock V2 features
- Manually and CV adjustable BPM
- Clock division and multiplication
- External clock input
- 3 digit BPM indicator
- Manually and CV controllable shuffle amount
- Manual and programmable sequencer reset output
- Sequencer reset output
- Adjustable duty cycle of shuffling and random clock
- Performance time stopwatch
Black VC EG and Expander
Finally, we have the (€190 + VAT and shipping), which gives you control over envelopes in your modular synth.
It’s a looping linear/logarithmic ADSR envelope generator with CV control over each stage. Together with the (€95 + VAT and shipping) you can achieve advanced modulation of the source, but it will only work with the Black VC EG.
Black VC EG features
- Retriggerable ADSR envelope generator
- CV control over each stage
- CV level attenuators
- Looping function
- Lin/log envelope selection shape
- Skiff-friendly design
Black VC EG Expander features
- 4 simultaneous logic or CV outputs for each envelope stage
- Bipolar envelope output (-5V - +5V)
- Inverted envelope output
- Duplicated envelope output
- 5HP panel width
For more information on availability and other products, check out the .