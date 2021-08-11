Erica Synths Bass Drum 2 module is more than just a 909 kick clone

Erica Synths has taken its faithful 909 kick-inspired eurorack module, the Bass Drum, and thrown in some extra features for even more expressive performance for the new mk2 version.

The Latvian synth maker has added a new Gate mode that allows the module to react to gated signals to produce sustained drum sounds.

Combined with the Trigger function you can patch in a modulation source, such as the gate outputs of a sequencer, to create unique kick patterns.

The module still retains the big punchy characteristics that you'd expect from a 909 and CV control over Pitch, Decay and Drive of the original that was developed in collaboration with French firm e-licktronic.

The Erica Synth Bass Drum 2 module is available now from the Erica Synth shop priced at $279/€230.

(Image credit: Erica Synths)

Erica Synth Bass Drum 2 features