Eric Clapton refuses to play to 'discriminated audiences' where vaccine proof is required

We already know Eric Clapton has very strong opinions when it comes to Covid restrictions and his personal experience of being vaccinated, and now he's made his thoughts clear when it comes to the future of his shows; he won't play venues that require attendees to show proof of a covid vaccination.

I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present Eric Clapton

“Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show,” Clapton shared in a statement via the Telegram account of Italian architect and Covid sceptic Robin Monotti. Which was also his chosen method for his previous covid-related statement when Clapton revealed his fear that he'd never play again after severe reactions he claimed to have to the AstraZenecea vaccination.

Clapton's latest stance comes in direct response to the UK's government announcement that vaccination passports will be required to access nightclubs and venues by the end of September.

"Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honour bound to make an announcement of my own," said Clapton.

Slowhand's statement was accompanied by a link to the video for his anti-lockdown collaboration song with Van Morrison called Stand and Deliver.

Earlier this year, Clapton detailed his own less-than-fun experience of vaccination. At the time, he wrote "I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days.

"I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one…

“About six weeks later I was offered and took the second AZ shot, but with a little more knowledge of the dangers."