Epiphone releases Jared James Nichols ‘Old Glory’ Les Paul Custom

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Epiphone has released full details on rising blues star Jared James Nichol’s long awaited signature electric guitar, the ‘Old Glory’ Les Paul Custom.

Nichols’ take on the LP combines a ’50s-style Les Paul Custom body made from weight-relieved mahogany with an ebony fingerboard, single Seymour Duncan P-90 pickup, Grover Rotomatic tuners and wraparound ‘Lightning bar’ bridge.

Personal touches appear in the form of a ‘Blues Power’ plate mounted beneath the bridge - just like Nichols’ own customised vintage 1955 Les Paul - while the guitarist’s signature appears on the back of the headstock.

“I’ve been playing the prototype of ‘Old Glory’ on stage since the day I got it,” says Nichols.

“Ever since Joe Perry loaned me 50s Les Paul Custom with a single pickup, I knew I needed one of my own. This is an incredible guitar. I can’t put it down. I’m so honored and grateful. Thank you, Epiphone!”

The Ltd Ed Jared James Nichols ‘Old Glory’ Les Paul Custom Outfit is available now for $699, including EpiLite case.

Take a look at Epiphone for more info.

Of course, this wasn’t Nichols’ only item of signature gear to be announced this year; the blues titan also secured a signature Blackstar JJN-20R head and cab.