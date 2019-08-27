Epiphone launch a dozen limited edition Pro and Lite models

It looks like Epiphone has tip-toed through the internet while we were sleeping and dropped a dozen limited edition Lite and Pro model guitars on selected retailers.

The new models boast some sweet, sweet finishes, such as the Les Paul Traditional Pro-III Plus in Heritage Cherry Sunburst and Desert Burst, the SG G-400 Deluxe Pro, which looks great with its flame-maple veneer in Translucent Blue and Translucent Red, and the Casino in a quite exquisite Sunrise Orange.

We have no info as to just how limited these are but if you are in the market for a one of the plush Pro Series or the chambered-bodied Lite series, these will increase your options significantly.

Image 1 of 12 Epiphone Limited Edition Casino in Sunrise Orange (Image credit: Andertons) Image 2 of 12 Limited Edition ES-335 PRO in Cherry (Image credit: Andertons) Image 3 of 12 Epiphone Limited Edition ES-335 PRO in Vintage Sunburst (Image credit: Andertons) Image 4 of 12 Epiphone Limited Edition G-400 Deluxe PRO in Honeyburst (Image credit: Andertons) Image 5 of 12 Epiphone Limited Edition G-400 Deluxe PRO in Translucent Blue (Image credit: Andertons) Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: Andertons) Image 7 of 12 Epiphone Ltd Edition Les Paul Custom in Alpine White (Image credit: Andertons) Image 8 of 12 Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul Standard Lite in Ebony (Image credit: Andertons) Image 9 of 12 Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul Standard Lite in Heritage Cherry Sunburst (Image credit: Andertons) Image 10 of 12 Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus in Desert Burst (Image credit: Andertons) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Andertons) Image 12 of 12 Epiphone Ltd Ed EJ-160E Electro Acoustic in Vintage Sunburst (Image credit: Andertons)

We love that you can get a G-400 (an SG, effectively) Deluxe Pro for plenty of change from £359. The Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers in these models run a little hotter than your average vintage ‘bucker but, like a good SG should, they really sweeten up when you roll back the guitar’s volume. Push/pull coil-splitting is standard across the Pro series.

We also love that you can get Gibson USA humbuckers in the Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus models, with an open-coil ’57 Classic in the neck and ’57 Super in the bridge. On these guitars you can also run the pickups out of phase for the old Peter Green tones and if you’ve got a solo coming there is an onboard boost that gives you +15dB on tap.

Elsewhere, the EJ-160E electro acoustic, as played by John Lennon makes a return with a solid spruce top and an Epiphone Stacked P-90 fitted at the neck end of the soundhole.

These should be available at your favourite Epiphone dealer now. By the looks of things, Andertons have the full dozen, as do guitarguitar.

See Epiphone for more info.