Ensoniq’s SQ-80 is back as a free VST/AU synth plugin: authentic ‘80s synthwave sounds for your DAW

Go walking in a wavetable wonderland

SampleScience SQ8ROM
(Image credit: SampleScience)

An evolution of the classic ESQ-1, the Ensoniq SQ-80 was a wavetable workstation that was released back in 1987. A firm favourite back in the day, it’s now been revived in the form of SQ8ROM, a free VST/AU synth plugin from Sampleson.

Taking the SQ-80’s sound and architecture, this comes with 50 sounds, with more being available as free expansions to bring the total up to 168. 

So, if you want authentic synthwave, synth-pop and vaporwave tones on tap, head on over to the SampleScience website and do the download thing.

