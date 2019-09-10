Ensoniq’s SQ-80 is back as a free VST/AU synth plugin: authentic ‘80s synthwave sounds for your DAW

An evolution of the classic ESQ-1 , the Ensoniq SQ-80 was a wavetable workstation that was released back in 1987. A firm favourite back in the day, it’s now been revived in the form of SQ8ROM, a free VST/AU synth plugin from Sampleson.

Taking the SQ-80’s sound and architecture, this comes with 50 sounds, with more being available as free expansions to bring the total up to 168.