Embrace the brighter side of guitar life with the new Blackstar Fly Neon amp

"Neon, neon / Who knows how long, how long, how long she can go before she burns away"… so mused John Mayer in his incredibly difficult to play song, Neon. The only thing that would have improved it for us, other than a cowbell high in the mix, is Blackstar's new edition of its hugely popular mini guitar amp; the Fly Neon.

The Blackstar Fly 3 has long been the mini guitar amp to beat, and now it's the brightest too in three 80s-style finishes that will take your home practice sessions on a highway to the danger zone of tone.

This special edition version of the Fly 3 is offered in neon green, pink and yellow.

Blackstar’s acclaimed 3-watt Fly 3 mini amp is now available in an three vibrant new special edition neon colours. The Fly 3 has clean and overdrive channels, digital tape-style delay and can be powered by batteries or DC adaptor.

It also features Blackstar's ISF control for tuning in your tonal preferences quickly. An emulated line out also makes it ideal for recording or using with headphones, and there's a line in for jamming or using the Fly 3 as a music speaker.

Check out our glowing review of the standard Blackstar Fly 3 and for more info on the new Neon edition, head to Blackstar Amplification.