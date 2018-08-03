Review round up: mini guitar amps

While some mini guitar amps may have started life as toys, competition means they haven’t been able to stay that way.

Today, the choice includes serious go-anywhere combos with battery and mains power, dual speakers, dual channels and effects, mp3 inputs and more. Specially-developed loudspeakers have helped some brands achieve a leap in sound quality, too. The modern mini amp is an important addition to any player’s arsenal, letting you plug in literally anywhere.

They’re ideal for occasions when even a small practice amp is either too big or perhaps needs mains power where there isn’t any.

Get your choice right and you’ll be able to plug in whenever creative inspiration strikes you, or if you just want to impress your mates at the BBQ.

Here are four of the best mini amps on the market for you to plug in…