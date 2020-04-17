Elk Audio's Blackboard breakout box bridges the gap between code and control

The ELK Audio OS is a way to turn small computer devices into dedicated VST plugin hosts. It’s been used by Elk Audio (formerly Mind Music Labs) to make a hardware version of Steinberg’s Retrologue and to put an Arturia Prophet V into Matt Bellamy’s guitar . Beyond the PR gold, the idea is to let anyone hardware-ise a VST plugin.

The open-source version of Elk Audio OS – the one that anyone can use with a free license – runs on Raspberry Pi 3 and 4, with the Elk Pi dev kit allowing developers to build VST plugins specifically for the platform, running at a reported latency down to 1ms.

The Blackboard acts as a more user-friendly interface for the entire setup, allowing standard audio connections to be made in and out, and parameters to be changed using faders, buttons and even a small screen.

Specs (via ELK Audio)

6 audio in (2 switchable between audio / cv)

6 audio out (2 switchable between audio / cv)

2 fixed cv out

4 gate out

2 gate in

4 faders with LEDs on top

9 buttons with LEDs above each

1 potentiometer

1 encoder with push button

128x64 monochrome OLED display

Find out more about the Blackboard, Elk Audio OS and the Elk Pi developer kit at the Elk Audio website.