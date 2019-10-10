Electronic musicians can download a free guide to mental health

To coincide with World Mental Health Day, which takes place on Thursday 10 October, The Association For Electronic Music (AFEM) has launched a free mental health guide for those working in the electronic music industry.

This is designed to educate and provide support for those who may be suffering from mental health problems, and is also an attempt to further destigmatise the issue.

There are fears that those who work in the electronic music industry are particularly susceptible to mental health problems. Many spend a lot of time travelling alone and work long hours through the night, leaving themselves with little time to recover.

The guide deals with many of the mental health issues most likely to affect electronic music pros: anxiety, depression, alcohol and substance abuse/dependency and the struggle to maintain a healthy work/life balance. It also stresses the importance of sleep.

'Paying a price'

The issue of mental health was raised by electronic music luminary Pete Tong during his IMS 2018 keynote. “In my 40 years of being around this world, I can’t think of a single person who has achieved success who hasn’t paid a personal price via health, relationships, divorce, broken homes, addiction, depression, and anxiety,” he said.

At this year’s International Music Summit & ARETÉ event in May, meanwhile, AFEM’s Tristan Hunt said: “The problem of mental health is complex and nuanced, and it is an issue to which those working in dance music are especially susceptible. It needs our undivided attention. At every level we all need to keep talking, acting and caring in order to further destigmatise the subject, save lives and create lives worth living. Always remember, regardless of whatever you do, however you feel, you are not alone.”