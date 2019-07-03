Electro-Harmonix wants to combine your pedals in new ways with the Tri Parallel Mixer

Electro-Harmonix is taking its switching system game pretty seriously, as it follows up the Switchblade Pro and Super Switcher with the Tri Parallel Mixer, a pedal it’s dubbing an effects creation and mixing hub.

Three separate FX loops are onboard the Tri Parallel Mixer, each delivering send and return volumes, overall EQ and phase controls, while there's also a master volume and dry volume.

These three loops can be run in parallel to create sounds not possible by connecting effects in series, while an XOR mode promises seamless switching between FX loops.

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

Other uses include sending three instruments to a single output or, if you're lucky enough to have an arena-ready setup, running one instrument to three amps.

The Tri Parallel Mixer is available now for the typically precise price of $138.70, including an EHX 9V power supply.

Head on over to EHX for more info.