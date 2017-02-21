Electro-Harmonix reveals Synth9 Synthesizer Machine pedal

Electro-Harmonix's Machine line of keyboard emulation pedals has had a number of hits - the B9, C9, Key9 and Mel9 - but the Synth9 might just be the one guitarists have been waiting for: the Synthesizer Machine.

The Synth9 packs nine vintage synth sounds, dubbed OBX, Profit V, Vibe Synth, Mini Mood, EHX Mini, Solo Synth, Mood Bass, String Synth and Poly VI.

Controls include dry volume and synth volume, plus control 1 and control 2, which adjust type-specific parameters.

EHX has utilised the same technology that powered its previous Machine pedals, which tracks up to the 23rd fret on the high E of a standard-tuned guitar and down to the open A string on a bass.

The Synth9 is available from late March for $221.30, and comes with a 9V power supply. Head over to EHX for more info.