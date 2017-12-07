EastWest’s epic Hollywood Choirs will sing any word or phrase you want

If you’re looking for vocal impact, a large choir can provide it, but assembling and recording one is beyond the realms of possibility for most of us. However, EastWest has a solution: Hollywood Choirs is a supposedly groundbreaking new vocal virtual instrument that features both male and female singers, and follows in the footsteps of the company’s Voices of the Apocalypse and Symphonic Choirs titles.

Hollywood Choirs is capable of far more than oohs and aahs; using the improved WordBuilder plugin, you can type in the words or phrases that you want to be sung when you play the instrument. There are also 110 new built-in phrases, and if you go for the Diamond Edition, you can configure a 13-microphone setup that’s great for those working on surround sound and virtual reality projects.

"Hollywood Choirs is the third choir EastWest/Quantum Leap has sampled," says EastWest producer Doug Rogers. "We learnt a lot from the previous productions and Hollywood Choirs is the culmination of that experience. In particular, the choirs’ ability to sing any word or phrase has been significantly improved resulting in much more realism; and there are many more sound options to enable the user to sculpt the sound to their requirements."

Hollywood Choirs is available now priced at $599 for the Diamond version and $499 for the Gold version. It runs on PC and Mac and you can find out more on the Soundsonline website.