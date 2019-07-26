Eastman debuts all-new Romeo thinline electric guitar and nylon-string Cabaret acoustic

While Eastman Guitars is perhaps best known for its superb takes on classic designs, the company has announced two all-new guitars for 2019: the Romeo thinline electric guitar and Cabaret acoustic guitar.

The Romeo boasts a new cutaway body style, with a solid spruce top, and mahogany laminate back and sides.

(Image credit: Eastman Guitars)

Two Lollar custom-wound Imperial humbuckers promise versatile tones, while there’s also an ebony fingerboard, bone nut and Goldburst nitrocellulose finish.

The Cabaret, meanwhile, teams a nylon-string guitar build with modern innovations, designed with jazz and fingerstyle players in mind.

An LR Baggs LB6 pickup provides electric credentials, and the specs are there elsewhere, too, with Schaller GrandTune tuners, a flamed maple carved back with solid spruce top, cedar neck and ebony fingerboard.

(Image credit: Eastman Guitars)

Eastman reckons the narrower nut width makes this an ideal instrument for electric guitarists making the classical leap.

The Romeo ($/€2,199) and Cabaret ($/€2,999) are available this summer - see Eastman Guitars for more info.