EarthQuaker Devices debuts ultra-versatile Pyramids Stereo Flanger pedal

Akron, Ohio pedal maverick EarthQuaker Devices has unveiled the Pyramids Stereo Flanger.

Based on the same DSP architecture as the Avalanche Run, the Pyramids packs a staggering eight flanger modes, tap tempo, subdivisions, a multifunction Modify control, positive and negative feedback, a variable mix control and - in a first for EQD - user-definable presets.

Read more: EarthQuaker Devices Pyramids

Those eight modes comprise Classic, Through-Zero, Barber Pole (Up or Down), Trigger (Up or Down), Step and Random.

Plus, the pedal offers EQD’s increasingly ubiquitous Flexi-Switch relay switching, which allows players to go from momentary or latching operation on the fly to “bedazzle” individual notes or phrases.

Stereo inputs and outputs make for a range of routing options, while there’s also the option for Side Chain Flanging using an external control source, and expression-pedal modulation via an expression out jack.

The Pyramids Stereo Flanger is available now for £319. See EarthQuaker Devices for more.