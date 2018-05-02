More

EarthQuaker Devices debuts ultra-versatile Pyramids Stereo Flanger pedal

By (, )

8 flanger modes, presets and “bedazzling” momentary function onboard

Akron, Ohio pedal maverick EarthQuaker Devices has unveiled the Pyramids Stereo Flanger.

Based on the same DSP architecture as the Avalanche Run, the Pyramids packs a staggering eight flanger modes, tap tempo, subdivisions, a multifunction Modify control, positive and negative feedback, a variable mix control and - in a first for EQD - user-definable presets.

Read more: EarthQuaker Devices Pyramids

Those eight modes comprise Classic, Through-Zero, Barber Pole (Up or Down), Trigger (Up or Down), Step and Random.

Plus, the pedal offers EQD’s increasingly ubiquitous Flexi-Switch relay switching, which allows players to go from momentary or latching operation on the fly to “bedazzle” individual notes or phrases.

Stereo inputs and outputs make for a range of routing options, while there’s also the option for Side Chain Flanging using an external control source, and expression-pedal modulation via an expression out jack.

The Pyramids Stereo Flanger is available now for £319. See EarthQuaker Devices for more.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info