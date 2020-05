New strings? (Image credit: Press Material) Best bass strings: our guide to vintage and modern string sets for every style and budget

We're loving John Taylor's new Stone Love Bass Odyssey lockdown series. Each episode features a breakdown of his bass part on a classic Duran Duran song. And this week's is a big one.

Following Planet Earth and Girls On Film, this time it's Rio; an absolute beast of a bass track. Watch it below.