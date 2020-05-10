Duran Duran bassist John Taylor breaks down their biggest songs in new series

One of the elements that set Duran Duran apart in their '80s heyday was their bass lines – and we have John Taylor to credit for that. Now the bass ace is using his lockdown time in LA to breakdown the low end work behind their biggest songs in a new series.

The first of John Taylor's Stone Love Bass Odyssey episodes can be seen above and focuses on Duran Duran's Planet Earth, with a LinnDrum machine filling in for Roger Taylor.

For some reason it has been filmed in portrait but hey, bass beggars can't be choosers!