Music lessons are coming to Duolingo: an easier way to learn to play?

Language learning app Duolingo has revealed that it will add music lessons to its offering next month.

In a video released ahead of Duocon, the company’s forthcoming “global event” that will take place on 11 October, Duolingo has confirmed that both maths and music courses are on the way. We’re told that users will soon “discover how to read and play music with fun, familiar tunes,” presumably in the friendly, gamified style that has become Duolingo’s trademark.

Our sister site TechRadar reports that you’ll have access to “over 200 familiar tunes” that you’ll be able to play on a virtual keyboard. Whether there will be MIDI support, so that you can use a more practical external controller, remains to be seen.

It seems that the music lessons will be offered for free, though they will be ad-supported unless you upgrade to the Super Duolingo subscription tier. Full details are set to be revealed at Duocon.