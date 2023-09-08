Music lessons are coming to Duolingo: an easier way to learn to play?

Gamified platform will add music theory and keyboard content from next month

Language learning app Duolingo has revealed that it will add music lessons to its offering next month.

In a video released ahead of Duocon, the company’s forthcoming “global event” that will take place on 11 October, Duolingo has confirmed that both maths and music courses are on the way. We’re told that users will soon “discover how to read and play music with fun, familiar tunes,” presumably in the friendly, gamified style that has become Duolingo’s trademark.

Our sister site TechRadar reports that you’ll have access to “over 200 familiar tunes” that you’ll be able to play on a virtual keyboard. Whether there will be MIDI support, so that you can use a more practical external controller, remains to be seen.

It seems that the music lessons will be offered for free, though they will be ad-supported unless you upgrade to the Super Duolingo subscription tier. Full details are set to be revealed at Duocon.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info